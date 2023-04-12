FAYETTEVILLE — Five former Razorbacks are among ESPN’s Top 368 2023 NFL Draft prospects.

ESPN’s Matt Miller pointed out only 259 players will be picked in the three-day draft that is held April 27-29, but he added 109 extra players. Miller broke the prospects down by grades. No Razorback was among the 34 who had a 90-plus grade.

In the 80-plus grade group former Hog linebacker Drew Sanders, 6-4, 236, came in with a mark of 89 and No. 39 overall. He is the No. 2 inside linebacker, two spots behind Clemson’s Trenton Simpson who also is at 89, but No. 37-overall prospect. If this projection holds up that would place Sanders in the second round and drafted on Friday, the second day.

Center Ricky Stromberg, 6-3, 310, is next with a grade of 70 and the No. 116-overall player. Miller rates Stromberg the No. 4 center and the only one from the SEC among the Top 10.

Offensive tackle Dalton Wagner, 6-8, 318, is graded at 52 and No. 281 overall. Miller places Wagner at No. 23 among offensive tackles.

The other two Razorbacks are wide receivers. Both, like Sanders, played one year at Arkansas and then became legitimate NFL Draft prospects. Matt Landers, 6-4 1/2, 202, has a grade of 59 and is the No. 216-overall prospect according to Miller. Jadon Haselwood, 6-2, 217, has a grade of 51 and is No. 287 overall. Miller rates Landers the No. 30 wide receiver available while Haselwood comes in at 43.

Sanders topped the Hogs in tackles in his lone season with them. In 12 games, Sanders had 103 tackles, 40 solo, 13.5 for loss, 9.5 sacks, one interception, five pass breakups, six quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and one recovered. He ran a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash at Arkansas’ Pro Day and also recorded an impressive 37-inch vertical jump.

Stromberg was a four-year starter for the Hogs at guard and center. The majority of his career he spent at center, but did play some guard earlier. Wagner was a right tackle who when healthy played at a high level. He had a very good 2022 season and stayed healthy free of his back issue.

Landers was outstanding at the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran a 4.37 in the 40 and had a 37-inch vertical jump. After coming over from Toledo prior to the 2022 season, Landers caught 47 passes for 901 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed twice for 21 yards.

Haselwood ran a 4.47 at the Arkansas Pro Day. He also recorded a 37-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine. After spending his previous seasons at Oklahoma, Haselwood almost topped his entire production there in one season with the Hogs. Haselwood caught 59 passes to lead Arkansas. The receptions went for 702 yards and three touchdowns.