FAYETTEVILLE — Austin Ledbetter is leaving the Arkansas baseball team to return to the gridiron with the Razorbacks.

Ledbetter, 6-1, 190, was a two-sport standout at Bryant High School, but chose to play baseball in college for Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks. Ledbetter was a sophomore right-handed pitcher for Van Horn this past season. He announced his decision on X Thursday.

“First and foremost, I want to give glory to God for all of the opportunities he has presented me with. These past two years playing baseball at Arkansas have been nothing short of amazing. I want to thank the coaches and staff for always supporting me and constantly pushing me to be my best. Thank you to my teammates who have been there for me through everything. After much prayer, thought and conversation with my family, I have decided to put my career in baseball behind me. After talking with Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Bobby) Petrino, I have decided to pursue a football career at the University of Arkansas. I am super grateful for this opportunity and ready to get to work! Once a Hog, still a Hog!”

In 15 appearances this past season, Ledbetter was 0-1 with an ERA of 7.09. He pitched 33 innings, struck out 23 hitters, walked 13 and earned one save. As a freshman in 2022, Ledbetter made seven appearances with two starts on the mound. Posted a 2.84 ERA in 12.2 innings. Recorded 12 strikeouts and limited opposing hitters to .227 batting average. He allowed four runs on 10 hits and one walk.

As a senior at Bryant, Ledbetter helped lead Bryant to a 13-0 record and state title. He completed 161-of-252 passes for 2,926 yards, 42 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He also rushed 24 times for 152 yards and two more touchdowns.

The same result of 13-0 as a junior. Ledbetter completed 184-of-297 passes for 3.126 yards, 40 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He rushed 36 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

As a sophomore, Ledbetter completed 7-of-17 passes for 116 yards. He also rushed twice for 11 yards.