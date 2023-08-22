FAYETTEVILLE — Former five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary was one of the biggest prizes in Georgia’s recruiting Class of 2022 and now he’s at Arkansas likely in line to start the season opener.

Singletary, 6-foot-2, 187-pounds, transferred to Arkansas in June and the redshirt freshman has wasted no time making an impact with the Razorbacks.

“Everything has been great,” Singletary said. “I love everything about Arkansas. The transition has been smooth and everything has been good.”

Singletary is from Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside High School and his times to Marcus Woodson, who recruited him at Florida State, played more into his decision to choose the Hogs than the obvious ties Sam Pittman and others have with the staff at Georgia.

“I wouldn’t say that,” Singletary said of Arkansas’ ties to Georiga. “Not necessarily. It’s just I’ve been in contact with the DB’s coach for a little minute since high school. So, we already had a connection. When the portal and all that when it opened, we were already connected.”

WIth him making a nice impact almost immediately with the Hogs and getting first-team reps, Singletary talked about what he is doing to make the adjustment as smooth as possible.

“Just basically taking advantage of every opportunity I get,” Singletary said. “Going out there and working hard and everything and giving it my all. And don’t take any plays off.”

Singletary talked about what he learned from his year at Georgia as the team won a national championship.

“Just like the standard,” Singletary said. “Just everyday just going out there and grinding. Just knowing what we’re grinding for at the end of the day. I’m sure everyone on the team has the same goal, like winning the natty or whatever it may be. Just everyday going out there and giving it your all. Just everyday knowing the standard.”

While he was a five-star recruit with the 247Sports Composite coming out of Riverside he only weighed 170 pounds. He knew he had to get bigger at Arkansas making that a priority this summer.

“Yeah, weight,” Singletary said. “I always believed that my weight needed to gain, so I paid a lot of attention to it this summer.”

He was asked what the additional 17 pounds now have done for him?

“My physicality, it raised,” Singletary said. “It got higher because of my weight.”

On Tuesday, Singletary, much like everyone else this preseason, heaped praise on the defensive line when asked what the secondary can do to improve?

“Really, it starts with the D-line,” Singletary said. “I love those guys. Those guys make my job way easier every day in practice. I rarely have to cover more than three or four seconds. It really starts with the D-line. That’s really about it.”

With Quincey McAdoo out for the season after suffering an injury in an automobile accident ther was an obvious opening at cornerback opposite Dwight McGlothern.

“We’re all great,” Singletary said. “Coaches are wanting the best five on the field at the same time, but the other strengths… Nudie (McGlothern), he’s a very great corner. He’s older, so I get a lot of knowledge from him.

“Just all around, Snaxx (Lorando Johnson) can teach me a lot, too. For him moving to Hog… We all rotate, so I wouldn’t really call out their strengths. I’d just say all of us are good because the coaches, they believe and trust in us. They’ll put the five best on the field at the time.”

As a senior at Riverside he helped his team to a 10-2 record and FHSAA Class 6A regional semifinals. He finished with 28 tackles, 21 solo, seven passes defended and four interceptions.

Singletary and Arkansas will meet Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium to open the 2023 season. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.