FAYETTEVILLE — The search for a new strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas is underway and a former Razorback interviewed for the job on Monday.

Kiero Small lettered at Arkansas in 2011 and 2013 as an outstanding blocker at fullback. He’s now the associate director of strength and conditioning for No. 2 Michigan. There, he works for Ben Herbert who was formerly at Arkansas with Bret Bielema from 2013-17.

Small was drafted in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He also had time with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens in the NFL.

Arkansas has an opening since Sam Pittman fired Jamil Walker following the Missouri game. While Small is the first known candidate to interview multiple sources indicate others are also being considered.

Among the others are former Razorback Tenarius “Tank” Wright, who is now the director of strength and conditioning at Illinois under Bielema. Wright lettered at Arkansas from 2009-12. Wright was the assistant strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas from 2014-17.

When Wright wasn’t retained by Chad Morris he then was associate director of strength and conditioning at Michigan from 2018-19. He was then the defensive line coach at Army in 2020.

Pittman could opt to hire a former Razorback in Small or Wright, but is, as noted, according to multiple sources considering other candidates as well.