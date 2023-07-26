FORT SMITH, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Two of Fort Smith’s favorite Hogs, Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams, back in their home city today helping host the OKC Thunder Youth Summer Camps.

They were at the Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday morning with the kids and then headed to their old stomping grounds of Northside High School in the afternoon.

The Thunder has hosted these camps all summer long around Oklahoma, but this one is extra special.

“Seeing the impact that we can have on the kids is amazing. Like there was a kid trying to take a charge in a one-on-one drill and he looked at me. Just seeing the impact of the things that we do and it is way more than just basketball for us. Being able to do this for the kids and and make them feel like they can do it as well is like the biggest part for me and giving back to the kids is amazing,” Williams said.

“I come to the gym here every night and so just to see all the accomplishments that we made in the past and the accomplishments that we’re still making, it’s just it’s been cool to see, especially being a guy born and raised from here, and seeing how the city flourishes and see how the love is just continuing to be transferred and all the accomplishments just at home,” Joe said.

The camp runs from Wednesday until Friday.