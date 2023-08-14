Former Razorback running back Alex Collins has died.

Pig Trail Nation has confirmed through multiple sources the news of his passing.

Some of Collins’ former teammates took to social media to share memories and condolences. Jonathan Williams, who shared a backfield with Collins, said on Twitter,

“Alex single handedly pushed me more than any other player that I’ve ever played with. We were a great tandem and I will always appreciate the time we put in together.”

The Baltimore Ravens released a statement that said in part, “With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins.”

Most recently with the Memphis Showboats of the XFL, our sources tell us the team is putting together a release to send out shortly.

We will have more details when they become available.