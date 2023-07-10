JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Drew Sanders was a Razorback, an All-American and is now a Denver Bronco. But Monday at the Little Rock Air Force Base, Drew Sanders was an inspiration.

On Monday and Tuesday, 150 military children from the LRAFB community joined together for drills and to have some fun catching passes from the Bronco.

For Sanders, the fun on the field was just a new way for him to be connected to his community.

“It’s a great opportunity to give back to Arkansas. It was great being a part of the program for a year and what a great way to give back to the community,” he said.

Fun was a big theme of the day for Sanders, and something he encouraged the kids to remember on the field.

“I mean, just go out there and have fun,” he said. “Football is a game and you got to enjoy it.”

From Arkansas to Denver, the last few months have been a transition for Sanders as he adapts to the speed of the NFL.

“Once you get there, it’s full speed,” he explained. “Your head is kind of spinning a little bit, but I mean a big deal for me was getting settled in the play book and getting acquainted with everybody there, and all the coaches and establishing myself a little bit.”

Sanders has a full schedule ahead of him, with practices and a training camp filling his upcoming months. But on Monday, Sanders was focused on sharing with the kids what he’s learned from his time with the Razorbacks and now the Broncos.

“Whatever you put your mind to you can accomplish,” he said. “I’m just a kid from small town Oregon really, who happened to move to Texas to play high school football. Anybody can do it as long as you put your mind to it.”