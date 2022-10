LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Shannon Sidney grew up in Russellville and played football and ran track for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 1994 to 1997.

These days Sidney is in California with a son playing for the Cal Bears and a daughter acting in Hollywood movies.

Sidney was in Arkansas recently and stopped by the FOX 16 studio to speak with Wess Moore about transitioning from being the star on the field to the cheering father in the stands.

Watch the interview to learn more about Sidney and his family.