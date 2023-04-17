FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Former Arkansas Razorback team captain and defensive end Chris Smith has passed away. He was 31 years old.

The news was first reported by his high school Twitter page @WRowan_Football. They tweeted on Monday night, “Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever!”

While he was with the Razorbacks, he recorded 123 total tackles and 21.5 sacks. He was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2013.

Smith was drafted in 2014 taken in the fifth-round by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played eight seasons in the NFL which included stops at the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans.

At this time, the details of his death have not been released.