NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas junior Ayden Owens-Delerme remains among 10 athletes on The Bowerman watch list this month while three additional Razorbacks are receiving votes.

The trio receiving votes this month are senior sprinter Chris Bailey, senior jumper Carey Mcleod, and sophomore jumper Wayne Pinnock.

Owens-Delerme, a finalist for the 2022 Bowerman, posted a time of 46.97 to win his section of the 400m during the Razorback Invitational this past weekend while the rest of the Arkansas multi-event group contested a heptathlon.

“I’m truly happy for all of them getting the recognition and credit they deserve,” stated Arkansas associate head coach Travis Geopfert. “Those guys, all three of them, are an absolute joy to coach. It’s exciting to go see them execute their race plan or jump plans, they are dialed in.”



Bailey, the current world leader at 400m (45.09) and 600m (1:15.18), makes his debut in receiving votes for the watch list. He has broken the Arkansas school record in both events as well.

With the 600m time, Bailey ranks No. 10 on the world all-time list. Among collegians he is No. 6 overall, while third among U.S. collegians.

“Chris has had a great start to a long season,” said Arkansas associate head coach Doug Case. “So, we’re going to just keep doing what we do and we’re not trying to peak out right now. He’s running really well for the training we are doing. We’re putting in a lot of work. I think he’s got some more in the tank.”

Bailey impressed with his 400m victory at the Razorback Invitational. His time is the fastest ever by a collegian in the month of January and is second fastest ever in the world behind a 45.03 by Fred Kerley in Fayetteville in 2021.

“The plan was to hold back at the 200m cut, and we didn’t plan to run that fast this early,” noted Case. “That just shows what kind of conditioning he has. Chris is a guy that smells the finish line, and he wants to win races. He went out and won that race.”

McLeod opened his season with three attempts in the long jump at the Razorback Invitational, producing a mark of 26-6.5 (8.09) that ranks equal No. 8 on the UA all-time list and is currently second among collegians in 2023.

Pinnock, the defending NCAA Indoor and NCAA Outdoor defending champion, is still awaiting to make his Razorback debut.

“Those guys are putting the work in and it’s still early in season,” said Geopfert. “We look at this as a holistic approach for an entire year. We’re excited for their openers to break the ice similar to what we did with Carey last week. Then we’ll know what we have to work on and keep going on from there.”