FAYETTEVILLE — Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville Class of 2024 four-star linebacker D’Angelo Barber left Arkansas very impressed with Travis Williams and the Razorbacks.

Barber, 6-1, 225, holds offers from over 20 programs including the Hogs. Following the visit, Barber talked about what impressed him.

“The highlights of today’s visit to Arkansas was just the great hospitality and realness of all the coaches there, and how they really make you feel at home, like you are welcome there as soon as you get there,” Barber said.

Among his other offers are Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Oklahoma. He talked about where Arkansas stands on his list of schools.

“Arkansas stands as one of the schools in my top schools list, and the visit helped that because I was able to sit down and just talk to coaches and actually see how much they care about me,” Barber said. “I could just feel the love there and see how much it would mean to them if I became a Razorback.”

New Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams is his lead recruiter and would be his position coach if he signs with the Hogs.

“I think that T-Will is the one of, if not the best recruiters and position coaches in the business,” Barber said. “What sets him aside is just being the even better man that he is off the field, and how he takes the time out of each and every day to care and support his players both on and off the field through anything no matter what it is.

“He also showed me today what it means to actually have a strong relationship with a player and to have their backs and support their every decision through their lives. Other coaches that stood out were Coach Scott Fountain, Coach Sam Pittman, and Coach Jake Trump because of their great hospitality and just the realness from them and how they made me feel like I was at home. They definitely made me able to see myself in Fayetteville as a possibility next December, and if it’s God’s plan all of these coaches will be the reason that I commit to Arkansas.”

As a junior, Barber had 115 tackles, nine for loss, two sacks, forced four fumbles and recovered the same amount.

He has visits lined up to Clemson (March 15), Ole Miss (March 23), Louisville (March 25), Cincinnati (March 27), UCF (March 30), Texas A&M (April 1), UCF (April 14), Georgia Tech (April 15) and Oklahoma (April 21-22). He was at Tennessee March 5 for a visit.

Arkansas offered Jan. 26.

