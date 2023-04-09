FAYETTEVILLE — Montgomery (Ala.) St. James Class of 2024 four-star quarterback KJ Jackson has committed to Arkansas.

Jackson, 6-3, 215, is the fifth commitment for the Class of 2024 and second this weekend for the Razorbacks. Jackson chose Arkansas over North Carolina after pulling in offers from schools in several different conferences.

As a junior, Jackson completed 132 of 205 passes for 2,813 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jackson also rushed 77 times for 171 yards and six touchdowns. In two years, Jackson has completed 219 of 336 yards for 4,805 yards, 70 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Jackson has rushed 142 times for 310 yards and 13 touchdowns.

On Saturday, Batesville (Miss.) South Panola four-star athlete Julius “JuJu” Pope, 6-2, 195, committed to the Hogs. Pope and Jackson join Leeds (Ala.) four-star edge Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 250; Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin four-star athlete Noreel White, 6-0, 170; and Memphis (Tenn.) University School three-star defensive lineman Dion Stutts, 6-3, 265, as committed to the Razorbacks.