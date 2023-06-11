FAYETTEVILLE — Decatur (Texas) Class of 2024 four-star running back Nate Palmer was excited following an official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

Palmer, 5-11, 185, has 37 offers. As a junior, Palmer rushed 327 times for 2,250 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 308 yards and eight touchdowns. Palmer reflected back on the visit.

“It went pretty good,” Palmer said. “The hospitality was great. The coaching staff as you can see they show love every time I’m down here. They always find time to make sure I get down here. So I feel like that’s pretty good.

“Coach (Sam) Pittman is really welcoming and it’s nice to see a head coach you can actually have a conversation with and you don’t have to be scared to talk to and you can talk to him about anything. The same for coach Jimmy Smith, the running backs coach, we had a great conversation. We talk basically every other day basis. I feel like it’s pretty good the relationship I’m building with these coaches and I feel like we could take it far.”

Since the visit went well Palmer talked about where the Hogs stand at this time.

“It’s definitely in the Top 2 and they’re on my mind every day,” Palmer said. “Me and my dad are going to have a conversation and we’re gonna see how we close this thing out.”

Palmer was impressed with the running backs at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Raheim Sanders was injured in the first quarter. Rashod Dubinion and AJ Green both came in and had outstanding performances.

“I feel like it’s very special,” Palmer said. “It shows the development that he has in that he’s working those guys. He can get them to the next level and he can make them even better than they were when they came in. I feel like that’s pretty special and he can do the same thing with me. I hope that we can get this thing rolling.”

Palmer was at TCU previously and then has visits slated to USC and Duke.

“Probably one or two more,” Palmer said. “It’s probably just going to be one to be honest.”

Palmer talked about why he would choose Arkansas if that is the decision he makes.

“I mean I feel the hospitality, the family, the coach they have here,” Palmer said. “Everything evolves around one school. So everybody shows love to one school. I feel like the head coach, Coach Pittman, and Coach Jimmy can develop me and take me far to the next level and develop my game. So it would be a great school to go to for the next three or four years. They have a great education so I don’t see anything wrong with it.”

Click here for highlights.