FAYETTEVILLE — Marietta (Ga.) Kell Class of 2024 linebacker Justin Logan first saw Arkansas when he attended the picnic held in late July.

Logan, 6-2, 220, committed to the Razorbacks on Aug. 2. He talked about how the official went since he got to see considerably more things than on his unofficial in July.

“It feels good because all the other commits got to get official visits in the summer and spring time,” Logan said. “So just being able to come down and enjoy my commitment and get to see behind the scenes of the school I’m going to and being able to do it right before I move in is the best way I would like it to be.”

Logan finished his senior season with 43 tackles, 18 solo, two for loss, one sack, an interception, forced two fumbles and recovered a pair. He talked about the highlight of the visit.

“I would say the highlight of the trip everywhere I go they see someone on the football team,” Logan said. “The whole city and fanbase just appreciate and look up to the football team. I appreciate that about the state of Arkansas.”

During the visit, Logan’s father tweeted that he loves it at Arkansas. Logan talked about why his father loves the Hogs so much.

“He loves this place because this place loves us,” Logan said. “Just being able to get that love back is big for him, big for me and big moral in my family. Treat others like you want to be treated.”

Logan will sign during the early signing period and enroll at Arkansas in January.