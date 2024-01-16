FAYETTEVILLE — New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross three-star wide receiver Krosse Johnson signed with Arkansas on Dec. 20 without having the benefit of an official visit to the campus.

That all changed this past weekend when Johnson got to see what his future home is like. Johnson, 5-10, 170, was a surprise addition on the first day of the early signing period. Bobby Petrino was familiar with Johnson and liked what he offered at wide receiver with elite speed. Johnson talked about the visit to Arkansas.

“Well obviously Arkansas probably has one of the best facilities in the country, but there is more than just the facilities,” Johnson said. “Arkansas is a place where they’re genuine, they love one another, and I felt that love from the coaches and my future teammates. When I visited Arkansas, it felt like home.”

When Johnson inked with the Razorback his future coach was going to be Kenny Guiton. But Guiton has since left for a job at Wisconsin. The Razorbacks hired Ronnie Fouch away from Missouri State. Fouch had strong ties to Petrino and was co-offensive coordinator at Missouri State. Fouch’s hiring left Johnson excited.

“The new receiver coach, Coach Fouch is going to be the best receiver coach in the country,” Johnson said. “We’re going to be something good at Arkansas with everybody.”

The visit made Johnson realize he’s really going to play for the Razorbacks and compete in the SEC.

“What hit me was when I walked in the locker room and I just saw my name on my locker — it was a feeling that was like damn, I made it,” Johnson said. “And just walking out on the field is special. I could imagine myself playing in front 80,000 people making plays.”

As a senior, Johnson caught 13 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He chose the Razorbacks over Indiana, Texas Tech, Tulane, Louisiana and others. He will also participate in track at Arkansas.

Johnson is one of four signees who aren’t a midterm addition. Johnson will arrive in late May or early June.