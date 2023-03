Day one of the NCAA Tournament is over. There we’re upset and buzzer beaters, but luckily Arkansas’s win over Illinois didn’t come with too much drama.

The Hogs advance to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament to face the 1-seed in the West Region, Kansas.

Tip off for Arkansas and Kansas will be 4:15 Saturday on CBS.

The Jayhawks defeated 16-seed Howard Thursday 96-68.