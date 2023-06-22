FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor camped at Arkansas recently and made a good impression.

Taylor, 6-3, 280, later in his travels also picked up his third SEC offer with Vanderbilt jumping on board. They join Ole Miss and Kentucky as SEC schools offering him. Taylor talked about how the camp at Arkansas went for him.

“Today was great, man,” Taylor said. “I got to work with Cody Kennedy and Coach (Sean) Fogarty. They’re some great coaches, I love their coaching style, how they teach and play their game.”

What is great about the O-line coaches at Arkansas?

“The thing I like about Cody Kennedy is he’s really technical,” Taylor said. “He goes through basics. so if you’re struggling with something basic, it’s easy to learn. He just goes through everything with you.”

While the Hogs haven’t offered yet, Taylor remains high on the Hogs.

“I think it’s great,” Taylor said. “Sam Pittman changed everything a lot. I love the facilities, I’ve been here about six times, six different tours. It’s great. They’ve shown love. I understand I’m young and I’m still — but I love it here.”

Since Taylor has been on that many tours at Arkansas he’s very familiar with basically all the surroundings.

“The tour was amazing,” Taylor said. “When I went into the locker room I was like, ‘Dang, this thing is roomy.’ I love being able to have room because I’m such a big guy. I loved everything about the facility. The indoor is crazy, all the weights, and they’ve got weights up above, too. It’s great.”

Taylor talked about what the Arkansas coaches want him to work on with his sophomore season coming up.

“They want me to work on not opening my hips, being more aggressive and being faster off the ball,” Taylor said.

Taylor talked about his busy travel plans after leaving Fayetteville.

“From here we head to Vanderbilt,” Taylor said. “After Vanderbilt, we have an unofficial visit at Tennessee, then Virginia Tech, Georgia and then FSU. And then Baylor next month.”

The Florida State camp was washed out on Wednesday. But Taylor still go to do a tour of the Seminoles’ facilities.

Taylor also holds offers from New Mexico State, UNLV, Memphis and Toledo. Taylor plays for Coach Chris Young at Greenwood.

