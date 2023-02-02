FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas gymnastics makes its return to The Place on Friday night as the No. 18 Hogs are set to take on the No. 2 Florida Gators from Bud Walton Arena.

Both teams are coming off big conference wins last week, Florida over Georgia and Arkansas over LSU. The Razorbacks and Gators each set season highs in the meet, a 197.475 for Arkansas and 197.900 for Florida. The score is also a new program record for the Gymbacks.

It’s the second meet ever for Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena, and the first of two this season. Last year, the Razorbacks set a new program attendance record at The Palace of 10,345 fans.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., team intros are set for 6:45 p.m. and first vault will be at 7:00. The meet will stream live on SEC Network Plus.

Last Time Out

The Gymbacks made the most of their home gym advantage on Jan. 27 as the team made history with a new program high team score, a new Barnhill attendance record, and the team’s first sellout. Arkansas defeated LSU 197.475-197.250, the first time since 2012. The Hogs outscored the Tigers on three events en route to the final. It’s the second time in head coach Jordyn Wieber’s tenure that the Gymbacks have recorded a new program high team score. Norah Flatley and Leah Smith took event titles for Arkansas, on bars (9.925) and floor (9.950), respectively, both Arkansas records for the two. Freshman phenom Lauren Williams again shined, with new career highs of 9.925 on both floor and vault, which placed her in second and third. Freshman Reese Drotar and sophomore Maddie Jones split second on bars (9.875), freshman Cally Swaney and Flatley shared second on beam (9.900) and Jones, Bailey Lovett and Frankie Price all earned a 9.900 for a four-way tie for third on floor to round out Arkansas’ podium finishes. The performance came in front of 7,147 fans, the most in Barnhill since Wieber’s debut home meet on Jan. 17, 2020.

Scouting the Series: Florida

Arkansas’ series with Florida is its longest-running of any opponent, and Friday’s meeting will be the 53rd between the Gators and Razorbacks

Florida is ranked in the top five on all but one event, and checks in as the No. 1 bars team in the country. The Gators have the nation’s top all-arounder in Trinity Thomas and another in the top five with Leanne Wong in the fifth spot

Last season against Florida, Arkansas set a new program record on beam of 49.475

Numbers to Know

Florida (Avg score and ranking | Top ind. avg)

Vault: 49.294 (6th) | Trinity Thomas, 9.938

Bars: 49.538 (1st) | Leanne Wong/Trinity Thomas, 9.956

Beam: 49.431 (3rd) | Leanne Wong, 9.913

Floor: 49.438 (4th) | Trinity Thomas, 9.958

All-Around: 197.700 (2nd) | Trinity Thomas, 39.688

Arkansas

VT: 49.131 (13th) | Norah Flatley, 9.863

UB: 48.844 (33rd) | Norah Flatley, 9.906

BB: 49.106 (16th) | Norah Flatley, 9.875

FX: 49.344 (7th) | Lauren Williams/Leah Smith, 9.900

AA: 196.475 (18th) | Norah Flatley, 39.563

More Information

