FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in her career, Arkansas freshman LHP Hannah Camenzind (2-1) has been named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week.

Camenzind guided Arkansas to a weekend series sweep of Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., on March 31-April 2. The Valley, Neb., product went 2-0 in the circle with a 0.00 ERA, .192 opponent batting average and four strikeouts across 7.2 innings.

Making her first career SEC start in Saturday’s 11-0 win, Camenzind helped Arkansas take the series after tossing a four-hit, complete-game shutout, which also marks her first career conference shutout. Throwing a career high five innings and 64 pitches, Camenzind struck out three.

In her second win in as many days, Camenzind twirled 2.2 innings in Sunday’s 5-4 triumph. Entering the fourth with runners on first and second with two outs, Camenzind quickly delivered a strikeout and ground out to end the scoring threat, holding Arkansas’ 3-2 edge. Camenzind gave up one hit and two unearned runs while fanning one to secure the series sweep.

Camenzind leads Arkansas with a 1.68 ERA in 25 innings pitched this season.

Up Next

No. 9 Arkansas returns to Bogle Park April 6-8 for a three-game series vs. No. 8 Georgia. Thursday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

