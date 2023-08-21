SEARCY, Ark. – Harding Academy linebacker Wyatt Simmons has seen his stock shoot up this summer, landing offers from notable college programs across the country.

On Saturday, the son of Harding University head coach Paul Simmons committed to Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks.

“It really was staying home,” the senior told FOX 16 Sports on Monday. “The coaches are incredible. I love Coach Pittman, love Coach [Travis] Williams. It’s been really freeing not having to hold it in. Knowing a decision and knowing where I want to go… I’m ready to be a Hog.”

Ranked as the eighth-best 2024 prospect in Arkansas, Simmons becomes the seventh in-state player of his class to commit to the Razorbacks. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker chose his home-state Hogs over four SEC schools like Auburn and Big 12 teams like Texas, among other big-time college football brands like USC.

But until this past May, Simmons was under-recruited and under the impression that he was destined to play for the Bisons team that his dad has been the head coach of since 2017.

“My dad was like, ‘You should make a highlight,’ because I never thought I’d do anything but go to Harding and play for him,” Simmons said. “I didn’t even consider that I was that good. We put a highlight together, and the next day there were people in the office. My phone was blowing up.”

Over 13 games played last fall, Simmons enjoyed a breakout season totaling 84 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, six sacks and a pick. At times the linebacker would carry the rock on offense, rushing for a touchdown in the Wildcats’ class 4A state finals loss to Malvern.

Living in Searcy for nearly his entire life since his father joined the Harding staff 17 years ago, Wyatt ended up being called to hit the Hill.

“Coach Pittman actually FaceTimed me and I was just blown away, it was awesome,” Simmons said of the Arkansas offer on May 11. “I’ve heard great things about him my entire life. My dad has told me what kind of guy he is, what kind of coach he is.”

See our story above to hear about Simmons’ upbringing in a football family, the skillset he plans to bring to the Razorbacks defense, and his aspirations to help lead Harding Academy to their fourth state title in five years this season.