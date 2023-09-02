LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thousands of people came to not only watch the Hogs play, but to also tailgate.

The sound of fans calling the hogs was echoing through the sea of tents outside of War Memorial Stadium.

Carl Silas, a Razorback fan, has been tailgating at War Memorial for about 14 years.

“We are tailgating with family and friends, something we like to do every time they come to Little Rock,” Silas said.

Silas said it’s an annual event for his friends to get together.

“What it is, is you have 3 truck drivers get together and this is what we do,” Silas said.

Each friend has a different role- in making the tailgate happen, but Silas says he provides the food.

“Well, we had ribs, pulled pork, pulled chicken, wings, drumsticks, you name it,” Silas said.

U of A students, including Jayson Lindsey, also made the trip to the Capitol City.

“Little rock’s different than Fayetteville, it’s a different atmosphere, everybody in Little Rock, doesn’t get to see the razorback’s play every day,” Lindsey said.

Excitement was in the air, and these fans told us they’re already ready for the Hogs to come back to town.