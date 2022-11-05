FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – After four weeks, the Razorbacks will be back on home turf to host the Liberty Flames for Homecoming weekend.

The Hogs will kickoff at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium. Fans at home can watch the game on on ESPN or the ESPN App.

Pre-game show

This year, The University of Arkansas celebrates its 100th Homecoming, and Arkansas Alumni Association officials said they are Calling All Hogs Home to join in on the long tradition. The game against the Hogs and Flames will end the week’s festivities.

Homecoming King Jason Collins and Queen Karlie Barnett joining us!! #WPS pic.twitter.com/sOq1uDGdux — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) November 5, 2022

Pig Trail Nation reported on the Game Day Show that there was discussion around Quincey McAdoo this week as the freshman made the switch from wide receiver to cornerback and might be getting some playing time in Saturday’s game.

PTN headed to Clarendon, Arkansas to hear from the small-town hero’s family.

Check back here for all the game day updates.

WOOO PIG SOOIE