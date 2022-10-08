FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – The Razorbacks are back on the road as they face the No. 23 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.

It’s another early one for Hogs fans.

These teams will kickoff week six of college football at 11 a.m. in the Davis Wade Stadium. Fans at home can watch the game on ESPN or the ESPN app.

Fourth quarter

Third quarter: Bulldogs hold lead, 17-34

Due to an unfortunate fumble on the punt return, Arkansas started the second half with a 4 yard gain in 3 plays. The Bulldogs answered with a 33 yard touchdown By Caleb Ducking in 6 quick plays.

Haselwood, Hornsby, and Rocket Sanders were the names heard by fans in the Hogs next possession. Sanders ran for a total of 30 yards, while Hornsby made a pass to Haselwood for a 44 yard run. But ultimately the Bulldogs made the stop on fourth down at the Mississippi State one yard line, ending the possession.

The Razorbacks then held MSU to punt return the ball, and Hornsby showed his throwing ability with a pass to Bryce Stephens for a 54 yard touchdown. Making the score 17-27.

Mississippi State quickly answered with another touchdown in seven plays in 75 yards. Increasing the score to 34-17 with 54 seconds left in the third quarter.

Second quarter: Razorbacks still behind, 10-21

The Bulldogs continued to hold the lead into the second quarter as they pushed down the field ending in Mississippi State’s quarterback Will Rogers’ 10 yard pass to Austin Williams for a touchdown, 0-21.

After nine plays down the field into Mississippi State territory, the Razorbacks finally get some numbers on the board as Cam Little kicks a 51 yard field goal with 5:56 left in the half.

The Razorbacks hold Mississippi State on their next possession. Although there was scare of an injury, Hornsby comes in as quarterback and impresses as his pass was complete to Jadon Haselwood for a 68 yard rush. It was then followed by Rocket Sanders gliding into the end zone for a 3 yard touchdown.

The Hogs hold the Bulldogs again, ending the half at 21-10.

First quarter: Hogs trail Bulldogs, 0-14

With fall weather in the air at kick-off, Mississippi State took control of the game early on and set the tone for the first quarter of the game. Bulldog Dillion Johnson scored on their first possession in nine plays with 11:15 on the clock.

Cade Fortin started for the Razorbacks at quarterback, as KJ Jefferson was out from injury. But did not answer the Bulldog’s score.

The Bulldogs scored again on their second possession in 12 plays, making the score 0-14.

In Arkansas’s second possession, game play picked up for the Hogs as Malik Hornsby ran for 52 yards, but Arkansas did not answer to the Bulldog’s scores as they went for it on fourth down at the Mississippi State eight yard line for no gain.

Pre-game coverage

KJ Jefferson is dressed out and warming up with the team right now.



We shall see if he starts this one in just about 20 minutes. #WPS

Quarterback KJ Jefferson off the bus today while fans await to see if he hits the field after last week's injury.

Starkville not only brings passionate game play from the Hog’s as its neighboring state, but it is the birth place of one of Razorback fans favorite game day sayings.

The Pig Trail Nation Game Day Crew will be live on the Hill at 10 a.m. for game day coverage.

Post-game coverage

Hogville Post-Game Show will stream live following the play of the game.

Follow along right here for all the pre-game, game and post-game coverage.

WOOO PIG SOOIE