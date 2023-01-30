FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball’s Chenise Delce (R-Sr.), Kristina Foreman (Gr.), and Hannah Gammill (Jr.) have been selected as preseason All-Americans by Softball America. Gammill was named a Preseason First Team All-American while Delce and Foreman were tabbed Preseason Second Team All-Americans by the outlet.

The trio was named to USA Softball’s 2023 Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List last week.

Becoming the second straight Razorback to be named SEC Pitcher of the Year, Delce was tabbed a Third Team All-American by Softball America in 2022. Delce appeared in 37 games with 24 starts, going 19-3 and notching 11 wins and two saves against ranked opponents (ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25). The Oklahoma City product paced Arkansas with a 2.12 ERA, 188 strikeouts, 14 complete games and five shutouts. Her 8.70 strikeouts per 7.0/IP sits second in single-season program history. During league play, Delce posted the second-lowest ERA (1.87) and opponent batting average (.207).

A graduate transfer from Duke, Foreman starred in the Blue Devil lineup throughout her four years in Durham. In 2022, Foreman started all 48 games she played in, almost exclusively at second base. An All-ACC Second Team selection, Foreman hit .398 with 15 home runs and a single-season program record 56 RBIs. The Tampa native had one of the best games of her career in Duke’s 2022 NCAA Regional clinching win over Georgia, where she went 2-for-2 with five RBIs, two doubles and a walk, good for the most RBIs by any Blue Devil in an NCAA Championship game. Foreman tallied a .966 fielding percentage on 118 total chances.

Gammill, who was named a First Team All-American by Softball America last season, orchestrated a standout sophomore campaign where she became the youngest Razorback to pick up NFCA First Team All-American praise. The Beebe, Ark., product started all 59 games at third and slashed .374/.781/.513 while slugging the fourth-most home runs in single-season program history with 18. Gammill posted 15 multi-hit games and 16 games with multiple RBIs, including seven outings with three-plus RBIs. Gammill compiled a .964 fielding percentage on 140 total chances.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to open the 2023 season at 4 p.m. Feb. 10 against Weber State at the Rebel Kickoff in Las Vegas. Arkansas will play five games opening weekend at the Rebel Kickoff, taking on Weber State (twice), host UNLV, Southern Utah and Baylor before heading to the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational Feb. 17-19. Arkansas will tussle with No. 4 Florida State, No. 19 Duke, Indiana, No. 24 Louisiana and Nebraska in Clearwater, Fla., before returning to Fayetteville to open the home schedule Feb. 23 with a doubleheader against No. 15 Arizona beginning at 3 p.m. inside the friendly confines of Bogle Park. Season tickets are available by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151 or by visiting arkansasrazorbacks.com.