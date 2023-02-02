FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added its second talented preferred walk-on recruit for the Class of 2023 from Mills with the addition of Anton Pierce.

Pierce, 6-2, 203, was once committed to sign with Army, but opted to reopen his recruiting. He joins teammate Jabrae Shaw as committed to the Hogs. Pierce talked to Hogville.net on why he chose the Hogs.

“The coaching staff made me feel welcomed,” Pierce said. “I can see myself making it to the league from there.”

As a senior, Pierce was a standout for Mills on both sides of the ball. On offense, Pierce caught 50 passes for 1,007 yards and 13 touchdowns. He rushed for a touchdown and had three two-point conversions. On defense, Pierce added 67 tackels, six interceptions, 10 pass breakups and five tackles for loss.

He also looked hard at UAPB and UCA among others in addition to Army.

Click here for highlights.

Preferred Walk-ons

Maddox Lassiter, TE, 6-4, 230, Warren

Kaylon Morris, WR, 6-2, 190, Fayetteville

Aaron Smith, OT, 6-6, 265, Conway

Owen Lawson, P, 6-1, 180, Coffeyville Community College, Kan.

Emmanuel Crawford, RB, 5-10, 170, Grove, Okla.

Donovan Whitten, LB, 6-3, 220, Arkadelphia

Ashton Ngo, LB, 6-0, 225, Hutchinson Community College, Kan.

Devin Bale, P-K, 6-2, 210, Northern Colorado Transfer

Marlon Crockett, WR, 6-4, 210, Memphis Transfer

Tommy Varhall, OL, 6-8, 315, Maryland Transfer

Jabrae Shaw, DB, 5-10, 195, Mills

Anton Pierce, DB, 6-2, 203, Mills

Max Schmidly, LB, 6-3, 200, Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park