FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into the transfer portal to land former five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary from the University of Georgia.

Singletary, 6-2, 170, was one of the prizes of Georgia’s Class of 2022. He was a five-star cornerback from Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside. Singletary entered the transfer portal on Jan. 13 and will be at Arkansas in June.

“First off, I want to thank God for everything. I want to thank my parents, family and support system for supporting me on the journey that I’m on. I want to tell my teammates I appreciate the legendary season we had. The moments captured that will never be forgotten, and the bloody Tuesdays, sweat and tears that we put into every game until the very end. I want to thank Coach Smart for giving me the opportunity to be a part of something very special. As well I want to thank my other coaches for making me better on and off the field every day as a better man and person. Last, to the UGA family, I will forever appreciate and remember how you all loved and welcomed me. The love for the community and school will always be there. With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal.”

Sam Pittman was asked about Singletary on Tuesday during his pre-spring conference.

“I can [talk about him now] because he’s signed his SEC agreement with us,” Pittman said. “He was here on his official visit this Sunday and Monday and left this morning. We were very fortunate … You’ll have to ask him, but I can talk about him since he’s signed his SEC agreement with us. We’re excited about him. Big-time player out of Georgia.”

Singletary played in two games as a true freshman for the Bulldogs this past season. Singletary was highly recruited as evidenced by his five-star ranking coming out of high school.

Rivals.com rated him a five-star prospect, #2 cornerback prospect, #2 prospect in Florida and #10 prospect nationally. Singletary helped lead Riverside HS to a 10-2 record and FHSAA Class 6A regional semifinals in his 2021 senior season. He finished his senior season with Generals with 28 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, with seven passes defended and four interceptions.

Arkansas now has eight scholarships remaining in the Class of 2023.