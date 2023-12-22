FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed three wide receivers on Wednesday including one very late addition to the class.

Bentonville’s CJ Brown, 6-1. 185, and Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point’s Ashton Bethel-Roman, 6-0, 171, had been committed to the Hogs for quite some time. On Wednesday the Hogs also added New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross’ Krosse Johnson, 5-10, 170.

Bethel-Roman took visits to Missouri and Texas A&M late in the process and his signing was delayed on Wednesday until just before Sam Pittman took the podium to discuss the class.

“Yeah, we were on a golf cart and I just needed a thumbs up if (he signed),” Pittman said. “Speed, speed. Great kid, great family, but I think he ran a 21.3 or something like that in the 200 meters, something close to that. Obviously we all know we like speed, Bobby (Petrino) loves speed. So we went out and got him. \

“Obviously, nobody knew about Krosse Johnson. I didn’t either until about 3-4 days ago when we felt like we may lose a receiver. We needed another high school receiver, we needed speed. Krosse is running 10.5 and he runs it on the field. So, we were able to add there.”

Bethel-Roman was certainly worth the wait. The four-star, as a senior, hauled in 49 passes for 964 yards (19.7 ypc) and nine touchdowns across 12 games. Averaged 80.3 receiving yards per game during the 2023 season. Also rushed four times for 28 yards (7.0 ypc) and one score. On special teams, returned nine punts for 215 yards (23.9 avg), including a season-long 65-yard return, and one touchdown.”

Pittman was asked how hard it is to hold onto a top prospect like Bethel-Roman when others came in late?

“Well, it’s hard,” Pittman said. “Kenny (Guiton) obviously did a nice job with the family. Our relationships helped us. Bobby, I think, has done a tremendous job of getting to know him since he’s been here. Bobby met with him — I’m pretty sure we all did — about an hour over the last… An hour a day the last few days. But Bobby did a tremendous job with him, as well, of showing him why — why he wants him, how he’s doing to use him. But I think it goes back to say a lot about the young man. He wanted to come to Arkansas and the parents allowed him to make the choice, whatever his choice was.”

Brown helped lead Bentonville to the state championship game in Arkansas’ largest classification. He finished senior season with 55 catches for 1,254 yards (22.8

ypc) and 15 touchdowns. Brown completed one pass for a 62-yard touchdown. He also rushed twice for 81 yards and two scores. Returned five kickoffs for 373 yards (74.6 avg) and three touchdowns during the 2023 campaign.”

“And then CJ Brown, obviously he’s local,” Pittman said. “He did a little bit of everything for his team. He’s a great athlete. Faster than what I thought at first even, but he catches everything. The one thing is he’s tough. He comes from an athletic family. Both his sisters are athletic. Daddy was. They can’t say enough about him at the school, the type of person that he is. Of course, obviously they got beat in the state championship, but at one point they lost three in a row. It was great coaching, but it also was leadership and I think it was a lot of what CJ did on the team.”

Pittman also was asked what went into the recruiting of the speedy Johnson who was thought to be going to Louisiana a week ago after mulling offers from Indiana, Texas Tech and others.

“Good question,” Pittman said. “Bobby had brought him to me. Bobby knew about him, I did not. Bobby knew about him and we — I don’t know how much tape that we watched, but a whole bunch. Portal, high school, whatever it may be. It seems like everyday you’re either in a home or you’re watching tape. Home or watching tape. Brian (Overton) and his crew did a great job of giving that to us. So, again, we were just seeing if there was somebody out there in case we lost somebody. And as you know, Ashton Bethel-Roman just signed right before we got in here.

“So, there were question marks on some of those guys in the wide receiver room. I knew we could go into the portal, but we needed some young guys too. So, he was spectacular on film. He’s not the biggest guy, about 170-175 pounds. But what he can do, how he can catch and how he can run, he runs a 10.5 but he runs a 10.5 if that makes sense on the field. He had a really electric tape and so I said ‘I want on him if we have an available.’ Because I did want to save a scholarship for a portal guy and we had that available and we made the call yesterday.”

Finished high school career with 21 receptions for 433 yards (20.6 ypc) and three touchdowns. As a senior in 2023, caught 13 passes for 253 yards (19.5 ypc) and two touchdowns.

Pittman hopes to add a wide receiver from the transfer portal as well.