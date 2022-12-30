FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is seemingly always looking to add options for special teams and this offseason has been no different.

Arkansas has added two punters with one who also is very capable kickoff option along with the nation’s top long snapper from the junior college ranks. The Hogs return kicker Cam Little and punter Max Fletcher in 2023, but Scott Fountain will have to replace Jake Bates as the kickoff specialist.

Bates was outstanding as he took over the job vacated by Vito Calvaruso in 2021. Out of 75 kickoffs this season, 64 went for touchbacks. The latest addition to Arkansas’ preferred walk-on class is Northern Colorado’s Devin Bale, 6-2, 210. Bale averaged 41.9 yards on 51 punts this season. Bale is also expected to compete for the job vacated by Bates while also challenging Fletcher and Owen Lawson at punter.

Lawson, 6-1, 180, announced earlier he was transferring to Arkansas from Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College. This season, Lawson averaged 40.5 yards on 67 punts for the Red Ravens.

As a true freshman in 2022, Fletcher averaged 37.5 yards on 38 punts. He shared the job with Reid Bauer who has since transferred to Memphis.

The Hogs have also added Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College long snapper Austin Ngo, 6-0, 225. At Arkansas, Ngo will compete with Eli Stein and John Oehrlein for the job.