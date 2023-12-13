FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is trying to take advantage of every minute of recruiting this week prior the dead period.

The Hogs are hosting a mixture of junior college and transfer portal recruits. Arkansas hosted four recruits last weekend for official visits. That group included a linebacker from high school that was committed to the Hogs. They also hosted two transfer portal recruits and landed commitments from both.

Marietta (Ga.) Kell linebacker Justin Logan, 6-2, 220, plans to enroll at midterm. Both portal additions will also be able to transfer in at midterm. Former Boise State quarterback Taylen Green, 6-6, 221, and Eastern Michigan tight end Andrew Paaske, 6-6, 255, both committed.

Earlier in the process, Arkansas got a commitment from Michigan State offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock, 6-5, 315. He took an official visit to Arkansas for the Auburn game.

On Monday, Kansas State defensive end Nate Matlack, 6-5, 249, visited Arkansas officially. In 2023, Matlack had 26 tackles, 15 solo, four sacks, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Georgia linebacker Xavien Sorey Jr., 6-3, 230, wrapped up his official visit on Wednesday. He said Arkansas is his first official visit and is unsure who else, if anyone, he will visit. Arkansas lost three linebackers from last year’s team including Chris “Pooh” Paul to the transfer portal. Jordan Crook and Mani Paowell also left.

San Jose State offensive lineman Fernando Carmona, 6-5, 325, arrived today for his official visit. Carmona went to San Jose State as a 225-pound three-star tight end. Fast forward to now and he has added a 100 pounds and started the past two years at left tackle. He only allowed two sacks all season.

North Carolina defensive back Tayon Holloway, 6-0 1/2, 185, also is visiting Arkansas today. This season, Holloway had 19 tackles, including 16 solo, and a pass breakup. He has two additional visits to take following Arkansas.

Tonight in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium, the NJCAA National Championship game will be played at 7 p.m. It pits East Mississippi Community College against Iowa Western. Arkansas recently hosted Iowa Western defensive lineman Kemari Copeland, 6-3, 285, for an official visit.

In 11 games, Copeland has 36 tackles, 19 solo, 9 for loss, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery as well as one pass breakup.

He has his choices down to Arkansas, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. He played his high school football at Virginia Beach Floyd Kellam. He had previously visited Tennessee.

East Mississippi has two defensive backs who will head to Fayetteville after the game for an official visit. they are Tyler Woodard, 6-2, 200, and Brylan Lanier, 6-0, 165. Lanier, who has played at both Alabama and Indiana as well, has 56 tackles, including 38, this season. He also has 15.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles and four pass breakups. Woodard has 55 tackles, 33 solo and one interception.

Georgia defensive back Nyland Green will also arrive at Arkansas on Thursday. Green, 6-1, 185, had five tackles in 2023 and is a sophomore.

North Texas offensive lineman Ethan Minor, 6-2, 289, and Tennessee Martin running back Sam Franklin, 5-11, 185, will arrive on Friday for official visits for this weekend. Franklin played high school football at Little Rock Central. This season, Franklin rushed for 1,449 yards and 11 touchdowns on 223 carries. He also caught 14 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. Against Missouri State this season, Franklin carries 20 times for 259 yards and three touchdowns including an 81-yard run.