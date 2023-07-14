FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas could see its commitment list grow by two and, if so, its recruiting class ranking should soar upward.

The Hogs will find out where Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230, and Temple (Texas) Lake Belton four-star cornerback Selman Bridges, 6-4, 170, will spend the next three or four years.

Russell will announce his decision tonight at 6:45 with Arkansas, South Carolina and Tennessee the finalists. Russell was once committed to Arkansas and played his sophomore season at Lakeside in Hot Springs. He transferred to Benton prior to the 11th grade and played all season with an injured foot. When asked about his junior season Russell referred to the injury.

“I didn’t like it,” Russell said. “I mean I was hurt all season. I have a broken foot in every game I played in. This season, I’m looking forward to just having a breakout season my senior season. I was in a boot. Took it off to play the game then put it back on afterward.”

As a junior, Russell rushed 230 times for 1,643 yards and 26 touchdowns. He caught 22 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown.

“It was pretty good, but not my ….. I don’t know I want a 3,000-yard season next year,” Russell said. “So I’m gonna go get it.”

Bridges will choose from Arkansas, Texas, TCU, USC and others. Bridges combines outstanding height and speed combination few cornerbacks possess.

If Arkansas is able to land Bridges then Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson should get a lot of the credit.

“I just, I love those guys,” Bridges said. “They’re straight-forward. They don’t sugarcoat anything.”

Bridges took an unofficial visit to Arkansas in April and then used his official visit to Fayetteville June 16-18.

“It went good,” Bridges said. “Got to see a whole bunch of stuff I didn’t get to see when I came in April. I feel like the player’s connection with me and the coaches connections stood out a lot this time.”

As a junior, Bridges had 46 tackles, one for loss, six pass breakups and two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown. He holds approximately 27 offers.

Arkansas’ Commitments

KJ Jackson, QB, 6-3, 210, Montgomery St. James, Ala.

Jadan Baugh, RB-ATH, 6-1, 217, Decatur Columbia, Ga.

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff

CJ Brown, WR, 6-1, 185, Bentonville

Ashton Bethel-Roman, WR, 6-1, 165, Missouri City Ridge Point, Texas

Kobe Branham, OG, 6-7, 330, Fort Smith Southside

Zuri Madison, OG-C, 6-5, 305, Lexington Frederick Douglass, Ky.

Charlie Collins, DL, 6-5, 265, Mills

Kavion Henderson, DL, 6-3, 250, Leeds, Ala.

Julius “JuJu” Pope, LB-ATH, 6-2, 195, Batesville South Panola, Miss.

Noreel White, CB-ATH, Ocean Springs St. Martin, Miss.

Ahkhari Johnson, ATH-CB, Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove

Tevis Metcalf, CB, 5-10, 178, Birmingham Parker, Ala.

Jaden Allen, CB, 6-0, 160, Aledo, Texas