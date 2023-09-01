LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock painted the town red tonight, as hog fans swarm the River Market for a parade and pep rally to kick off the first game of the season.

“Just seeing all these Razorback fans here in Little Rock is just so exciting,” Razorback fan Tara Cobb said.

The Arkansas Razorback band, mascots, and spirit squads marched down the River Market as fans painted the town red, to kick off the first game of the season.

“The parade was absolutely amazing, it was really short so there was no reason to miss it, it was absolutely awesome,” Razorback fan Layanna Jones said.

After the parade, there was a pep rally held at the First Security Pavilion to set the tone for Saturday.

“It does and I hope that everyone shows up to the stadium tomorrow in big numbers,” Cobb stated.

As fans all came together for one thing, their love for the Hogs, they also know the Razorbacks will show up big Saturday.

“Of course, yes we are going to win, Go Hogs,” Jones said.