LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Hogs are moving into week three of college football season looking to hold their no loss record.

On Saturday, Arkansas has a late 6:30 p.m. kickoff in Razorback Stadium against Brigham Young University (BYU). Both teams head into the game with a 2-0 record. For those not in Fayetteville this weekend, fans can catch the game on ESPN2 or stream it on the ESPN App.

The Pig Trail Nation crew is back in Fayetteville to bring you this week’s GameDay Show packed full of preparations for this week’s faceoff. Viewers can catch the show in the media player above, or by tuning in to KARK 4 or KNWA at 10 a.m.

Head Coach Sam Pittman has said this week could be faced with challenges as he believes the Cougars are an overall better team this season and could prove to be a hard team to beat.

“It’s hard to beat a team that hasn’t lost. Both of us haven’t, so someone’s going to have to. I think our kids understand the urgency of this game,” Pittman said during a press conference this week.

Check back throughout the day for more game day updates.