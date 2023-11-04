LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Hogs are headed down to The Swamp to face the Gators.

It is another early 11 a.m. kickoff for Arkansas and an be watched on ESPN2 or follow along on the ESPN App.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATE: (14-14)

The Hogs scored twice right out of the gate in Gainesville. In the first possession of the game and in less than 3 minutes and seven plays, Arkansas scored and star-kicker Cam Little completed the kick.

Arkansas' Offense scores with KJ TD to AJ Green and the defense immediately gets a fumble recovery for a touchdown.



14-0 Arkansas just like that. #WPS — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) November 4, 2023

And on the very next play, Arkansas picked up a Florida fumble and returned in for a 34-yard-touchdown with nearly 12 minutes still on the clock for the first quarter.

The next possession for both teams ended punts. Florida then had a six-play possession that ended in a touchdown.

Arkansas punted the ball again and it was a replay scoring possession for the Gators, tying the score up with two minutes left in the first.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson threw an interception with less than a minute left on the clock and Florida ended with the ball on their own 13-yard-line.

The Pig Trail Nation GameDay crew is also in Gainesville to give fans updates right up until kickoff. The show can be watch in the media player above at 10 a.m.

The Hogs (2-6, 0-5) continue to search for a conference win as they head into the game after a bye week and a change in the offensive coordinator job. Following the 7-3 loss to Mississippi State head coach Sam Pittman relieved Dan Enos from the position and promoted Kenny Guiton.

The Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2) are coming off a loss the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Following along throughout the day for more game day updates.