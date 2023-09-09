LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Razorbacks are back in Fayetteville for the first official home game of the season.

The Arkansas Storm Team have declared a “Get Outside Advisory” as the weather in Arkansas has moved to that football season feeling without humidity or a raindrop in site.

The Pig Trail Nation crew will be live on The Hill for the GameDay Show, which you can catch here at 10 a.m. in the media player above.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. in Fayetteville, but fans not headed to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium can watch the Hogs on the SEC Network or stream it on ESPN+.

Continue to check back here for more live game day updates as the Hogs get ready to take on the Golden Flashes.