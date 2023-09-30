LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s an early one in Texas as the Hogs get ready to face the Aggies on the road for the Southwest Classic.

Arkansas kicks off against the Texas A&M Aggies at 11 a.m. in AT&T Stadium. For fans not making the trip to Jerry’s World, the faceoff can be watched on the SEC Network or follow along on the ESPN App.

FINAL UPDATE:

The Razorback’s began the fourth quarter with the ball, but could not put any points on the board, ending in a punt and the Aggies picked up the ball on their own 33-yard line.

The Aggies moved the ball down to the Arkansas 30 and attempted a 48-yard field goal but came up short.

After three quick plays from the Razorbacks, Max Fletcher’s punt was returned by the Aggies for a touchdown and a completed extra point, raising the score to 34-16 with 7:40 left in the game.

In another three-play possession, ending in Jefferson being sacked, the Aggies returned the punt for 43 yards to the Arkansas 46.

During the previous play, Razorback John Morgan III was taken off the field by medics. More information on his condition will be shared as the information is made available.

The whole team gathers around John Morgan III as he gets carted off the field.



He’s such a good guy, really, really hope he’s okay. https://t.co/yabCqHnxFy pic.twitter.com/2Fv6ovgPa6 — Courtney Mims (@MimsCourtney) September 30, 2023

After the injury timeout, Jefferson threw a complete pass to Armstrong for a 46-yard touchdown. The Hogs went for two but came up short, putting the score 34-22 with 3:53 remaining in the game.

The Hogs hold the Aggies on the fourth and goal to a scoreless possession on the Arkansas one. Putting the final score 34-22.

THIRD QUARTER UPDATE (27-16):

The Razorbacks came out of the locker room looking for points. Aggies quarterback Max Johnson’s pass was intercepted by Lorando Johnson for a pick-six and Little’s kick was good.

The Aggies took another possession that ended in eight plays, and a 34-yard field goal. Putting the score 20-13 with 11:11 left in the third quarter.

Like Hasz back out on the sideline, but his shoulder is wrapped up with ice. He’s out for the rest of the game.



Picture thanks to @geoffsgough pic.twitter.com/4hpwADAMye — Courtney Mims (@MimsCourtney) September 30, 2023

Followed by an Arkansas punt, Texas A&M quarterback Johnson fumbled the ball and was recovered by the Razorbacks. Jefferson attempted a major pass to Andrew Armstrong from the Aggie 32-yard line but was incomplete. Ending their possession with another good field-goal from Little, 20-16.

Followed by a punt possession from the Aggies, Jefferson’s pass was then intercepted for a touchdown from the Aggies, putting the score 27-16 with 5:13 in the quarter.

The third quarter ended with back-and-forth punt possessions, and the Razorbacks ended with the ball on their own 24.

HALFTIME UPDATES (17-6):

The Hogs ended their second possession of the game with another field goal. Starting the second quarter off with a 25-yard field goal from Little.

Looked to be confusion on that third down call. KJ hands to Rocket on the delay and he gets stuffed.



Razorbacks settle for another field goal. Cam Little knocks it through from 25 yards out.



A&M leads 7-6. #WPS — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) September 30, 2023

The Aggies answered with a field goal themselves. Putting the score 10-6 with 10:26 left in the half.

After a quick three play possession from Arkansas that ended in a touchback punt. The Aggies took to the field in nine play possession and a missed 49-yard field goal attempt.

The Razorbacks followed with a quick three play possession that ended in a punt attempt, but with an offside flag against the Aggies during the punt, the Hogs took a timeout. Jefferson took the field again in a fourth and one attempt, but Sanders was tripped up and did not get the first down. The Aggies took possession on the Arkansas 39.

Texas A&M continued to carry the ball further into Arkansas territory and ended the first half with another touchdown. Putting a larger gap in the score at 17-6.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATES (7-3):

Rocket Sanders is BACK! After an injury, the star running back made his appearance back on the field against the Aggies.

In Arkansas’s first possession, the Hogs moved the ball down the field in 15 plays that ended in a 65-yard field goal from Cam Little. Also during this possession, Tight End Luke Hasz was taken to the sidelines as staff appeared to be looking at his shoulder after a hard tackle.

Arkansas was the first to put points on the board, but the Aggies quickly followed with a touchdown putting the score 7-3 with 2:36 left in the first quarter.

Little's kick was the longest in Southwest Classic history inside AT&T stadium. https://t.co/ouFlbgjVbv — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) September 30, 2023

KJ Jefferson and Sanders’ chemistry cannot be denied. Sanders ended the first quarter with a 38 yard rush, followed by Rashod Dubinion’s run for a first down on the Aggies 11.

How do y’all like the white helmets?? #WPS pic.twitter.com/zJN03O3Bac — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) September 30, 2023

The Pig Trail Nation crew is also taking to the road once again to bring you this week’s GameDay Show packed full of the Hogs’ preparation in the home of the Cowboys. Viewers can catch the show in the media player above.

The Head Hog checking out the field for the first time prior to kickoff! #WPS #SouthwestClassic pic.twitter.com/dXKgo0HQlx — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) September 30, 2023

The Hogs (2-2) are coming out of a two-game losing streak against BYU and LSU, while Texas A&M (3-1) is coming off a loss to Auburn last week.

Check back throughout the day for more game day updates.