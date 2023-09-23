LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –The Razorbacks are hitting the road for the first conference game of the season and hoping to come home with an iconic trophy.

The Hogs are headed to Baton Rouge to take on the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers in The Battle for the Boot. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. Those not taking the trip to Death Valley can watch the game at home on ESPN or follow along on the ESPN App.

FOURTH QUARTER UPDATE (31-34)

The Hogs started the 4th quarter with control of the football and a chance to close the gap.

On third down, KJ Jefferson hit tight end Luke Hasz for a 59-yard bomb to bring the score within two points, and then the Hogs capitalized on the conversion attempt to tie the game at 24.

LSU responded on offense with another long drive that ended on a 20-yard touchdown reception from Jayden Daniels to put the Tigers in the lead again 31-24.

Arkansas got the ball and went back to work on tying the game and the Tigers saw their lead flash before their eyes as KJ Jefferson threw a monstrous touchdown strike that was then called back due to a holding penalty.

Not to be denied, the Hogs managed to find the end zone successfully after KJ Jefferson hit Luke Hasz for an 11-yard touchdown to tie the game at 31.

With the game clock at 8 seconds left, LSU kicker Damian Ramos hit a 21-yard field goal to put the Tigers up 34-31.

THIRD QUARTER UPDATE (16-24):

After a tight back-and-forth contest between both teams in the first half, the Hogs kicked the ball off to LSU to start the third quarter.

The Tigers’ offense continued their hot streak as it took only 3 plays and they were back on the scoreboard thanks to another 49-yard strike from Jayden Daniels to Brian Thomas Jr. to put the Tigers in the lead for the first time, 17-13.

Just as the Razorbacks seemed down and out after being forced to kick a field goal from the LSU 11-yard line, punter Max Fletcher received the snap on the fake attempt and took off running, securing the first down.

On a 3rd and 16 attempt, the Hogs were unable to convert, but they still managed to get on the scoreboard again after Cam Little nailed a 40-yard field goal to bring the score to 17-16.

LSU responded on the following drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels to Malik Nabers to put the Tigers up 24-16.

SECOND QUARTER UPDATE (13-10):

After the back to back interceptions to end the first quarter, both defenses continued the 2nd quarter with the same intensity as the first.

Arkansas once again got close to the end zone, this time they were forced to settle for a field goal as the Hogs go up 6-0 on the strength of another 23-yard kick from Cam Little.

LSU took the ball in the ensuing possession and managed to move down to inside the 10 yard line, but the drive halted and the Tigers also settled for a 24-yard field goal from Damian Ramos to bring the score to 6-3 in favor of Arkansas.

With the half running down, Arkansas’s offense came to life again on the strength of a run from Rashod Dubinion to get near the red zone. The Hogs capitalized on the opportunity with a 19-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to Tyrone Broden put Arkansas up 13-3.

Not to be denied, Jayden Daniels came up huge for the Tigers with less than a minute left in the half. Daniels hit Brian Thomas Jr. on a 49-yard strike to tighten the score at 13-10.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATE (3-0):

The Hogs received the ball to start the game, their first SEC matchup of the season.

Both teams punted the ball back and forth to start the game, but it was Arkansas who got closest to scoring first on the strength of a 25-yard run from KJ Jefferson that helped the Hogs get in the red zone.

After an unsuccessful attempt to secure a touchdown, the Hogs still managed to get on the board first on the strength of a 23-yard field goal by Cam Little to go up 3-0.

Arkansas’s defense responded huge on the next drive after Dwight McGlothern intercepted a pass from LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Tigers responded with an interception of their own on the following drive by Andre Sam.

The Pig Trail Nation crew is also taking to the road to bring you this week’s GameDay Show packed full of preparations for this week’s faceoff. Viewers can catch the show in the media player above, or by tuning in to KARK 4 or KNWA at 10 a.m.

The Battle is a long-standing rivalry between the two teams and the game, normally played in November, has brought iconic moments throughout SEC football history. Both teams are entering the game with a 2-1 record. Arkansas is coming off a loss to BYU and LSU lost to Florida State University in opening weekend.

Head coach Sam Pittman says that winning against LSU on the road isn’t impossible, he’s done it before, but it will be a challenge especially in an environment like Tiger Stadium.

“There are some things you have to control, and one of them is the noise,” Pittman said. “We have to get ready for the noise. We have to play clean. We have to cut our penalties and our MAs back. But the noise is the biggest thing going out there. And then you have to celebrate the community, the people. You have to embrace them, which we did last time we were out there.”

