FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After nine seasons, the Arkansas volleyball team is back in the big dance.

The Razorbacks are seeded sixth and will play the Utah State Aggies in the first round in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The winner of Utah State/Arkansas will go on to play the winner of No. 3 Oregon and Loyola Marymount on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. CT.

After the first and second rounds conclude, action will move to Louisville for the Sweet 16. Broadcast information will be announced when available.

Two Razorbacks, Taylor Head and Jill Gillen, were named All-SEC earlier on Sunday, and Arkansas concluded its regular season 20-8 overall, 11-7 in the SEC. It’s the first time that the Hogs have put together back-to-back 20 win seasons since 2002-2003.

It’s the 12th NCAA Tournament appearance all-time for Arkansas, and the team is 7-11 overall in the tournament. The Hogs last met Utah State in the 2021 season, when they defeated the Aggies 3-2.

