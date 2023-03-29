FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman seems to be getting good news on the injury front as the spring progresses.

On Tuesday, the Hogs wrapped up their sixth spring practice. Pittman had some good news on the injury front including Bowling Green transfer wide receiver Tyrone Broden. He was helped off the field at the scrimmage on Thursday, March 16, unable to put any weight on his knee.

“Well, I’m hoping Thursday,” Pittman on when Broden will return to drills. “It might be Saturday, but there was a couple guys over there. (Linebacker Brad) Spence was one of them, as well. I want those guys ready for Saturday. Now, if they’re ready Thursday, I want them practicing Thursday, as well. But I want to see these guys in live action.

“So, they couldn’t practice today, so they didn’t practice. We’ll be a little more conservative Thursday with them. And if I feel like they’re about ready, we’ll do indy, some 7-on-7, things of that nature, and then get them ready for the scrimmage. No major injury there, it’s just he’s not quite healed up from a slight knee sprain.”

In addition, cornerback Quincey McAdoo might have been the biggest positive last season. He was moved to cornerback halfway through the season as a true freshman and made an immediate impact. He missed the first five practices prior to spring break. He was going full speed on Tuesday.

“I like our depth at corner,” Pittman said. “I’m liking our corners to be perfectly honest with you. That was the No. 1 concern really going into spring ball was the secondary. Now we’ve got to get … when we get some guys that are out, obviously Al’s (Alfahiym Walcott) out.

“Once we get him back, I think we can start moving a little bit, some of our corners moving to safety. And we feel like Al’s probably a nickel, which will help us there with J-Lew. And, but I think we have the pieces back there that we can move some guys around there and have some really good players on the back end.”

Walcott is a transfer from Baylor who is expected to be among the best safety-nickel types in the SEC. He had a great career at Baylor, but Arkansas landed he and cornerback Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson from the transfer portal. Super senior LaDarrius Bishop is another defensive back nearing a return.

“You know, my belief is you put them out there in indy, and then you see how they feel, how they go,” Pittman said. “I don’t think he’s… we’ve just got to continue to kind of work him in a little bit more. I think each day, he’ll do a little bit more, a little bit more, and hopefully… I don’t know that we would scrimmage him Saturday, yet, but I could see him full tilt ready to roll by the spring scrimmage.”

Arkansas will hold Pro Day today and then practice on Thursday.