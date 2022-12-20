FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ coaches are hoping for a successful early signing period that begins Wednesday and concludes on Friday.

They currently have 20 high school commitments to go with three from the transfer portal. It’s always possible someone on Arkansas’ list could still flip to another school or the Razorbacks could flip a recruit from elsewhere. The Razorbacks have already had three players go back on verbal commitments.

The class currently consists of two quarterbacks, one from portal and the other from high school, a running back, two wide receivers, one from portal and the other from high school and then four offensive linemen. One of the linemen is from the portal.

The Hogs have two tight ends committed though one, Ashdown’s Shamar Easter, is still deciding whether to sign with Arkansas or South Carolina and could wait until the late signing period to make a decision. Easter committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021, but took a visit to South Carolina this past weekend after they hired Dowell Loggains.

Bixby (Okla.) twins tight end Luke Hasz and safety Dylan Hasz have a signing ceremony at the school at 11 a.m. to ink with the Hogs.

On defense, Arkansas has three commitments, three linebackers and six defensive backs. All the defensive recruits are from the high school ranks. Oklahoma has tried to make a late push for North Little Rock edge rusher Quincy Rhodes Jr., but the Hogs are hoping to hold onto him.

Arkansas is expected to host some transfer portal targets during the Jan. 4-8 window allowed for them to take official visits. Arkansas hosted Pitt defensive end John Morgan III this past weekend for an official visit. He’s expected to choose in early January between the Hogs, Missouri, Colorado and Tennessee.

Click here for the Arkansas commitment list.

Click here for a list of all the recruits Arkansas has hosted for official visits.