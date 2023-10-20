FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set to play its homecoming football game on Saturday against Mississippi State with recruits in attendance.

Arkansas hasn’t played a game in Fayetteville since they hosted BYU on Saturday, Sept. 16. Sam Pittman has seen his team lose the game to BYU and then all four road contests which were all SEC games. Pittman talked about being able to once again host recruits.

“I talked to the staff about what kind of job they’ve done,” Pittman said. “Albeit, we’ve played some really good football teams as well, but we haven’t won. Usually with that, if you don’t have a keen relationship, a great relationship with the kids and the family, a lot of times you’ll lose a guy or two and things of that nature. We have not. I think that says something about that relationship building type guys and the belief in the coaches — that we’ve been able to keep these guys.

“Let’s face the facts. In order to keep your girlfriend, and you don’t see her for weeks and she’s had the chance to see this guy, this guy and this guy, she’s going to leave you, unless you’re whoever. Elvis Pressley or whoever. So we’ve got to get them here. We’re trying to get them here, but we’ve got to get back with them and get around them. But I commend our coaching staff, and the kids that are staying with us because they’re loyal with the belief they have in the football program. But it is hard. It’s really hard, so I’m glad that they’ve stayed with us and we can’t wait to see them on Saturday.”

While being at home is a nice advantage for Arkansas, but they need to have a great atmosphere as well. Pittman talked about the importance of getting fans to the game.

“Well, I think it’ll be huge for the recruits,” Pittman said. “I think it’s going to help our football team. Why are people concerned about going on the road? Now continually, it becomes travel and time and on planes and all that kind of stuff. I don’t know if it has much more to do than are they going to have a crowd that’s going to affect the game. Most of the time in the SEC, probably 90-plus percent of the time, the answer is yes, including at the University of Arkansas. So we need that crowd to help us win, which I believe 100 percent that they will and they can. And then the other one is it’s going to be a big deal of how our fans receive our kids. Our recruits are going to be looking at that as well. So I anticipate a lot of great things happening on Saturday.”

Arkansas will likely host 40-45 recruits on Saturday for the 11 a.m. game. The recruits are a mixture of committed prospects and those still looking to make a decision.

Committed Visitors

Grayson Wilson, QB, 6-3, 185, Central Arkansas Christian, 2025

Marcus Wimberly, S, 6-1, 183, Bauxite, 2025

Braylen Russell, RB, 6-2, 230, Benton, 2024

Kobe Branham, OG, 6-6, 320, Fort Smith Southside, 2024

Tevis Metcalf, DB, 5-11, 180, Pinson Clay-Chalkville, Ala., 2024

CJ Brown, WR ,6-2, 185, Bentonville, 2024

KJ Jackson, QB, 6-3, 215, Montgomery St. James Academy, Ala., 2024

Ashton Bethel-Roman, WR, 6-1, 180, Missouri City Ridge Point, Texas, 2024

Ahkhari Johnson, DB, 5-11, 180, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Texas, 2024

Selman Bridges, CB, 6-4. 170, Temple Lake Belton, Texas, 2024

Uncommitted

Carius Curne, DL, 6-4, 301, Marion, 2025

Antonio Jordan, WR, 6-4. 215, Warren, 2025

Lance Jackson, DL, 6-5, 260, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Texas, 2025

Kohl Bradley, DB, 6-0. 185, Lucedale Georgia County, Miss., 2025

Jaylen Mosley, DB, 6-1, 190, Jackson, Tenn., 2025

Tradarian Ball, RB, 5-10, 180, Texarkana Texas High, Texas, 2026

Amauri Anderson, RB, 5-9. 180, Milton, Ga., 2025