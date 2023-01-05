FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Arkadelphia linebacker Donovan Whitten as a preferred walk-on recruit.

Whitten, 6-3, 220, last visited Arkansas on Dec. 13. He also attended Arkansas’ game against Ole Miss on Nov. 19. The Razorbacks offered him on Nov. 13. Whitten talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks. He was offered by Barry Odom and Michael Scherer originally, but when the pair left for UNLV then Travis Williams took over his recruiting.

“Growing up in Arkansas, every kid dreams about being a Razorback, and I know what it means to get this opportunity,” Whitten said. “Coach (Sam) Pittman and the staff are creating a great culture for the program and I want to be a part of it. I had a great talk with Coach Williams earlier in the week and I called Coach Pittman Tuesday night and committed to the Hogs.”

As a senior, Whitten helped lead the Badgers to an 11-1 record. He played quarterback as a junior and senior for Arkadelphia after spending his sophomore season at linebacker. In 2022, Whitten had 3,205 yards of total offense to go with 50 touchdowns and only three interceptions. In two years at quarterback, Whitten passed for 6,361 yards and 87 touchdowns. His total offense for those two seasons were 7,492 yards and 99 touchdowns.

“I look forward to the work ahead and I’m excited to say I’m a Hog,” Whitten added.

Click here for story from Nov. 18.

Arkansas’ Preferred Walk-on Commitments

Donovan Whitten, LB, 6-3, 220, Arkadelphia

Maddox Lassiter, TE, 6-4, 230, Warren

Aaron Smith, OL, 6-5, 265, Conway

Kaylon Morris, WR, 6-2, 190, Fayetteville

Owen Lawson, P, 6-1, 180, Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College

Devin Bale, P-K, 6-2, 210, Northern Colorado Transfer

Ashton Ngo, LS, 6-0, 225, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College

Emmanuel Crawford, RB, 5-10, 170, Grove (Okla.)