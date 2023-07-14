FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Texas to land one of the nation’s top cornerback prospects in Temple Lake Belton four-star Selman Bridges.

Bridges, 6-4, 170, chose Arkansas over Texas, TCU, USC and others on Friday night. Bridges has unusual height and speed combination. He’s a recruiting prize that Marcus Woodson was able to land.

Bridges officially visited Arkansas on June 16-18. Bridges talked about how the visit went for him.

“It went good,” Bridges said. “Got to see a whole bunch of stuff I didn’t get to see when I came in April. I feel like the player’s connection with me and the coaches connections stood out a lot this time.”

As a junior, Bridges had 46 tackles, one for loss, six pass breakups and two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown. He holds approximately 27 offers.

Arkansas’ Commitments (16)

KJ Jackson, QB, 6-3, 210, Montgomery St. James, Ala.

Braylen Russell, RB, 6-2, 230, Benton

Jadan Baugh, RB-ATH, 6-1, 217, Decatur Columbia, Ga.

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff

CJ Brown, WR, 6-1, 185, Bentonville

Ashton Bethel-Roman, WR, 6-1, 165, Missouri City Ridge Point, Texas

Kobe Branham, OG, 6-7, 330, Fort Smith Southside

Zuri Madison, OG-C, 6-5, 305, Lexington Frederick Douglass, Ky.

Charlie Collins, DL, 6-5, 265, Mills

Kavion Henderson, DL, 6-3, 250, Leeds, Ala.

Julius “JuJu” Pope, LB-ATH, 6-2, 195, Batesville South Panola, Miss.

Noreel White, CB-ATH, Ocean Springs St. Martin, Miss.

Ahkhari Johnson, ATH-CB, Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove

Tevis Metcalf, CB, 5-10, 178, Pinson Clay-Chalkville, Ala.

Jaden Allen, CB, 6-0, 160, Aledo, Texas

Selman Bridges, CB, 6-4, 170, Temple Lake Belton, Texas