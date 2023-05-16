FAYETTEVILLE — Former UT Martin kicking specialist Tyler Larco has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas.

Larco, 5-9, 155, has twice been named All-OVC (Ohio Valley Conference) second team. He’s a former freshman All-America as well. He served as the team’s primary specialist for field goals, punts, kickoffs and point after attempts. Larco announced his commitment on Monday and he took to Twitter to praise the support from Razorback fans.

“I am blown away by the amount of support that #Razorbacks nation has shown me and I can’t wait to show out for y’all on the field! #WPS“

In 2022, Larco was 9 of 13 on field goals with a long of 36 yards. On 48 punts, he averaged 43.5 yards per attempt. He averaged 57.7 yards per kickoff.

At Arkansas, he’s expected to compete for the kickoff job and possibly challenge Max Fletcher at punter.

In 2020, he averaged 41.6 yards on 10 punts. In 2021, he punted 60 times for an average of 40 yards. In his career, he has made 26 of 40 field goals, including 10 of 12 as a freshman, and was successful on 108 of 112 point afters.