FAYETTEVILLE — Cartersville (Ga.) Cass Class of 2026 offensive tackle Bear McWhorter has been coming to football camps at Arkansas for many years and now plans to return for a Prospect Day on March 10.

McWhorter, 6-4, 295, just completed his freshman season yet has already pulled in 10 offers from schools. Arkansas offered him on Jan. 18 which is very unusual for Cody Kennedy to extend an offer to someone that young.

In addition to the Razorbacks, McWhorter has offers from UCF, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Charlotte, Florida State and North Carolina State.

Click here for McWhorter’s highlights.

Top 6 For Four-Star WR

Missouri City (Texas) Hightower Class of 2024 four-star wide receiver Zion Kearney has narrowed well over 30 offers down to six.

Kearney, 6-3, 195, has narrowed his list of schools down to Arkansas, Houston, Oklahoma, LSU, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

As a junior, Kearney caught 39 passes for 765 yards and eight touchdowns. As a sophomore, Kearney pulled in 15 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Click here for Kearney’s highlights.

In Case

In this past Sunday’s TV segment I went over four prospects who had narrowed their college offers down. However, due to a technical issue some said they couldn’t hear the report.

Here’s the four prospects and who they have narrowed it down to. Each are four-star prospects and in Class of 2024.

Braylen Russell, RB, 6-2, 230, Benton — Top 10, Arkansas, Purdue, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Baylor, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Click here for Russell’s highlights.

Zavier Hamilton, LB, 6-2, 218, Navarre (Fla.) — Top 10, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan State, South Carolina, LSU, Auburn, Florida State and UCF.

Click here for Hamilton’s highlights.

Max Anderson, OT, 6-5, 305, Frisco (Texas) Reedy — Top 12, Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Oregon, Ohio State, LSU, Florida, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee.

Click here for Anderson’s highlights5

Noreel White, ATH, 6-0, 170, Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin — Top 6, Arkansas, Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU.

Click here for White’s highlights.