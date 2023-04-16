FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has gone to the transfer portal to offer North Texas tight end Var’Keyes Gumms a scholarship.

Gumms, 6-3, 230, entered the transfer portal on March 23. Gumms was a second-team Freshman All-America in 2022. He played in 14 games with six starts. Gumms caught 34 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns.

Since entering the transfer portal, Gumms has picked up offers from Colorado, Utah, California and West Virginia in addition to the Razorbacks.

Arkansas currently has four scholarship tight ends. Redshirt senior Nathan Bax, redshirt freshman Tyrus Washington and true freshmen Luke Hasz and Shamar Easter. The Hogs had all but Easter in the spring. He will arrive in late May or early June. Redshirt freshman Hunter Talley also drew praise this spring. The former Siloam Springs quarterback is a preferred walk-on who grabbed two passes for 22 yards on Saturday.

Gumms played high school football at Houston (Texas) Dekaney. He had 33 receptions for 506 yards and three touchdowns in nine games during his senior season. In addition, he finished with 678 receiving yards on 45 receptions with seven touchdowns in 23 varsity games played for Dekaney.