FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has placed three players on the Coaches All-SEC team including a pair on the first unit.

Junior defensive end Landon Jackson and junior kicker Cam Little were named to the first team while punter Max Fletcher is on the second team.

Jackson finished with 44 tackles, including 22 solo, 13.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, one pass breakup and two quarterback hurries. Jackson just completed his second season with the Razorbacks after beginning his career at LSU for one season.

Little was named as the kickoff specialist. He handled all the placement duties for the Hogs this season. Little kicked off 62 times with 53 touchbacks in 2023. He was 20-of-24 on field goals and perfect on all 33 point after touchdowns. Little will leave Arkansas a year early and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Fletcher, a sophomore, punted 59 times for a 46.9 average with a long of 71 yards. He had 19 killed inside the 20 and 16 were fair caught.