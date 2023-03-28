FAYETTEFVILLE — Arkansas returned to the practice fields for the first time since spring break and seemed to have some extra energy with the outstanding weather.

The first seven periods were open to the media and the most impressive play may have been with a couple of newcomers. Freshman quarterback Malachi Singleton found Memphis transfer wide receiver Marlon Crockett for a long touchdown pass. Crockett made an outstanding catch considering he was getting interfered with on the play.

Jacolby Criswell also looked sharper than earlier practices which is a trend that started with the Thursday scrimmage before spring break. It seems that Criswell and Singleton now are having to do less thinking and able to show their athletic ability and strong arms.

Isaah TeSlaa also had some nice receptions. The secondary got cornerback Quincey McAdoo back after he missed the first five practices with an injury.

The first-team defensive line consisted of Landon Jackson and Jashaud Stewart at the ends. Inside, Taurean Carter and Cameron Ball started. The second unit was Zach Williams and Trajan Jeffcoat at the ends while Marcus Miller and Kyle Thompson inside. Eric Gregory would normally be inside but was withheld from the drills. Nico Davillier and John Morgan III were the next ends with Jon Hill and Richard Jameson inside.

As far as the first unit on the offensive line, Beaux Limmer worked at center and Brady Latham was the left guard. The remainder of the line was redshirt sophomore Devon Manuel at left tackle. Florida transfer Joshua Braun was the right guard and redshirt freshman E’Marion Harris the tackle on that side.

The second unit on offense were redshirt freshman Andrew Chamblee at left tackle and Ty’Kieast Crawford right tackle. Josh Street was the center. The guards were Patrick Kutas and Brooks Edmonson. Edmonson is a talented preferred walk-on redshirt freshman from Bryant who was committed to sign with Kansas before choosing the Hogs. Edmonson, 6-4, 311, was a member of the talented Bryant teams that helped start this streak of state titles.

As expected, wide receiver Tyrone Broden was working with the injured players on the side. He was helped off the field during the scrimmage before the spring break.