FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set for another big recruiting weekend that includes seven scheduled visitors.

In addition, two camps are slated for Sunday. The official visitors are slated to arrive at various times today. Arkansas currently has 10 commitments for the Class of 2024.

The visitors are Valley View four-star linebacker Brian Huff, 6-4, 225; Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy, 6-8, 365; Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove three-star athlete Ahkhari Johnson, 5-11, 180; Decatur (Texas) four-star running back Nate Palmer, 5-11, 185; Gainesville (Fla.) FW Buchholz three-star defensive lineman Kendall Jackson, 6-4, 250; Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy four-star linebacker Jordan Burns, 6-2, 217; and Glendora (Calif.) three-star tight end Decker DeGraaf, 6-5, 230.

Huff was outstanding for Valley View as junior helping lead them to the state playoffs. Huff was at UCF last weekend and will visit UNLV (June 16) and Missouri (June 23). Oklahoma State and Notre Dame as well as many others have also offered. As a junior, Huff had 92 tackles, seven for loss, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. Huff is one of two linebackers inside the state offered by the Hogs.

Johnson played quarterback for Pleasant Grove in 2022. He completed 86 of 170 passes for 1,710 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also rushed 117 times for 856 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is being recruited by schools as an athlete. Johnson has 19 offers and has already visited Oklahoma State. He will be at TCU next weekend.

DeGraaf only played in five games in 2022 due to a transfer rule. But he still managed to grab 23 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns. Morgan Turner is his lead recruiter. He was at Utah last weekend for an official visit then will head to Michigan State (June 16) and Washington (June 23).

McRoy was at an Arkansas camp last summer and wowed observers with his athleticism at his size. Cody Kennedy offered him and has recruited him hard since that time. McRoy was at Ole Miss last weekend and following Arkansas will head to Kentucky (June 16) and Oregon (June 23). He’s one of the priorities for Arkansas.

Palmer was the 4-4A Offensive MVP in 2022. He rushed 327 times for 2,250 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 308 yards and eight touchdowns. Palmer is one of the top running backs in the nation and holds 37 offers to prove it. He visited TCU last weekend and following the visit to Arkansas he will head to USC (June 16) and Duke (June 23). Jimmy Smith has built a deep running back room and Palmer would be a very nice addition to it.

Jackson also had an outstanding junior season. He finished with 65 tackles, 37 solo, 22 for loss, 12.5 sacks, three pass breakups, two interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles and 60 quarterback hurries. He was at Florida this past weekend. After Arkansas, Jackson will see Kentucky (June 16) and Miami (June 23).

Burns was at Vanderbilt last weekend and will head to Tennessee the June 16 weekend. He helped lead Pace Academy to an 8-3 season.

Arkansas started hosting Class of 2024 recruits last weekend when Bentonville wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-2, 185, was the lone prospect. The Hogs also hosted another wide receiver, but he was for the Class of 2023. Brown is set to announce his decision on June 30.

At this time, Arkansas has approximately seven visitors slated for the June 16 weekend and then another 17 for June 23. Those numbers are subject to change in upcoming days as recruits change dates, cancel or are added to the list.

Arkansas’ Commitments

KJ Jackson, QB, 6-3, 210, Montgomery St. James, Ala.

Jadan Baugh, ATH, 6-1, 214, Decatur (Ga.) Columbia

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff

Charlie Collins, DL, 6-5, 265, Mills

Kavion Henderson, DL, 6-3, 250, Leeds, Ala.

Dion Stutts, DL, 6-3, 265, Memphis University School, Tenn.

Julius “JuJu” Pope, LB-ATH, 6-2, 195, Batesville South Panola, Miss.

Noreel White, CB-ATH, Ocean Springs St. Martin, Miss.

Tevis Metcalf, CB, 5-10, 178, Birmingham Parker, Ala.

Jaden Allen, CB, 5-11, 160, Aledo, Texas