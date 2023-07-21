LITTLE ROCK — Hoop Hogs sophomore Keyon Menifield, Jr. (6-1 guard, transfer from Washington, Pac-12 All Freshman team in 2022-23) will be a non-scholarship redshirt at Arkansas in ’23-24, a source told Hogville on Friday.

Menifield was the first of five class of 2023 transfer-portal commits in April for Arkansas, he took his official visit to Arkansas on April 15 nearly two weeks after his commitment announcement, and he moved onto campus in late May and began practicing with the team in early June.

With Menifield not available to compete, the Hogs still have seven scholarship backcourt players in Davonte “Devo” Davis, Joseph Pinion, Tramon Mark, Khalif Battle, El Ellis, Jeremiah Davenport, and Layden Blocker.