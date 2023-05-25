FAYETTEVILLE — Once again, Arkansas and Missouri will close out the regular season on Friday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. on CBS in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Since the Missouri and Arkansas Battle Line Rivalry game replaced the Hogs closing out against LSU this game has been a fixture on Black Friday and on CBS.

Missouri joined the SEC in 2012, but the two teams didn’t play until 2014. In the nine games since the Tigers lead Arkansas 7-2 in the series. The Hogs won on Nov. 27, 2015, 28-3. The next Arkansas win came Nov. 26, 2021, when Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks beat Missouri 34-17.

The win in 2021 snapped a five-game winning streak by the Tigers. The biggest one-sided margin in the series was on Nov. 23, 2018, when Missouri downed Chad Morris’ Hogs 38-0 in Columbia.

Barry Odom was 4-0 against Arkansas before being fired by the Tigers. He then served as defensive coordinator for three years at Arkansas before becoming head coach at UNLV following the 2022 season.

Missouri took a 29-27 victory in Columbia last year.